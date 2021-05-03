Advertisement

11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta
FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87
People lit candles in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious...
Israeli watchdog to investigate deadly festival stampede
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring