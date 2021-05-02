Advertisement

Warm and windy Sunday gives way to stormy Monday

WYMT Thunderstorm
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you have been able to get out and enjoy this weekend because big changes are on the way as we start our work week.

Tonight through Monday Night

Clouds will continue to stream into the region tonight as our storm system draws closer to the region. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that we could even see a few showers try to work their way in by daybreak. Otherwise, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a low staying in the lower 60s.

As we head into the day on Monday, we’re going to watch multiple rounds of showers and storms move across the mountains. One should move through in the morning, with a break midday into the afternoon, before another round moves through overnight. After a high in the middle 70s, it the overnight round that has the best chance to produce a few strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (2/5) in place just west of the viewing area, with a Marginal Risk (1/5) for our area. The greatest threats will be some damaging winds and large hail. We’ll be keeping an eye on this threat moving through tomorrow, so be sure to check back often. Overnight lows only drop into the low 60s, and actually look to rise by daybreak.

Severe Weather Outlook for May 3, 2021
The Rest of the Week

More showers and storms will be possible Tuesday before the front moves through early in the day on Wednesday. We’ll see a couple of more waves move through on Tuesday as highs get back into the middle 70s once again. A couple of those could be severe, with another Marginal Risk in place, with a Slight Risk mainly to our south, but sneaking into the Cumberland Valley. Temperatures take a tumble late Tuesday and into Wednesday as the cold front moves through the area.

Severe Weather Outlook for May 4, 2021
We’ll get a brief break from rain chances on Wednesday, with highs falling back into the 60s, before more showers and thunderstorms work through the region. Several weak disturbances will keep rain chances in the forecast near-daily through the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

