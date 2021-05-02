Advertisement

Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies responded to a call of a drowning in the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Couchtown Road and Highway 80 Saturday.

The responding deputies found a man who they said drowned. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials were also called to the scene.

47-year-old Charles Campbell was pulled from the water. Officials tried to resuscitate Campbell but they were unable to.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

News Release On Saturday afternoon May 1st, deputies were dispatched to a person in the North Fork of Kentucky River...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein spared Therese Okoumou from prison for her...
Court orders relief for hundreds of former clients after Eric Conn sued them

Latest News

In 1901 and 1902, Jimmy Winkfield was the jockey aboard the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It...
Remembering the last Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby
Appalachian Arts Alliance, ArtStation host ‘Derby Party’
New restaurant opens in London
Eastern Kentucky-based business expands to London
Derby 2021
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 147