Sheriff: Drug trafficking arrest in Owsley County

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Owsley County say a drug bust took place Friday evening off Amburgy Road in Booneville.

During the investigation, deputies found more than 30 grams of suspected meth which was mixed with heroin, as well as 17 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and a large sum of cash.

45-year-old Bobby Reynolds was arrested on various trafficking-related charges and sent to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

