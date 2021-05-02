Advertisement

KY-192 shut down after multi-car crash in Laurel County

(Photo: London City Fire Department)
(Photo: London City Fire Department)(London City Fire Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London City Fire Department officials responded to a multi-car crash Sunday afternoon.

They say the crash happened on the westbound lane of Kentucky 192 and killed at least one person.

The roadway has been shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

The London City Fire Department is being assisted by the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the London Police Department.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

