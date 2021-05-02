Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire

UPDATE: 05/02/2021 @ 2:10 P.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The house fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County is now under control.

A witness at the scene says it all started when the family living in the home was moving a couch and it caught on fire.

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.

The house is a total loss.

The flames were so extensive that it turned into a brush fire.

Beech Fork Road is closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/02/2021 @ 12:26 P.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers tell us they received the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they received a call for assistance around 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

The Barboursville Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

Wayne County dispatchers say multiple fire departments are assisting in the effort to battle the flames.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.