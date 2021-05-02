Advertisement

Fire crews put out house fire turned brush fire

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: 05/02/2021 @ 2:10 P.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The house fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County is now under control.

A witness at the scene says it all started when the family living in the home was moving a couch and it caught on fire.

Officials tell WSAZ everyone made it out except for two dogs.

The house is a total loss.

The flames were so extensive that it turned into a brush fire.

Beech Fork Road is closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/02/2021 @ 12:26 P.M.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Beech Fork area of Wayne County.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers tell us they received the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries are being reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they received a call for assistance around 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

The Barboursville Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

Wayne County dispatchers say multiple fire departments are assisting in the effort to battle the flames.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

