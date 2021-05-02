Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 400 new cases as positivity rate continues to rise

Team Kentucky is the call of Gov. Andy Beshear to all Kentuckians in teh fight against COVID-19.
Team Kentucky is the call of Gov. Andy Beshear to all Kentuckians in teh fight against COVID-19.(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Sunday but did release updated COVID-19 statistics for the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear announced 368 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 445,139.

77 of Sunday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 416 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 106 in the ICU. 48 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 3.43%.

The governor’s office also reported four new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,517.

Three of Sunday’s reported deaths are new, with one additional audit death announced.

5,557,161 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,514 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

