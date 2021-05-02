Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several agencies in Clay County were called to a crash Saturday afternoon.
The Manchester Fire Department, Air Evac Life-Team, Clay County EMS, Warrens Towing, Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to a two-car collision after receiving a call from a passerby.
Once there, Clay County EMS provided pre-hospital care before the victims were taken to Advent Health Manchester. One person was flown to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center for their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but as of right now, no other further details were released.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.