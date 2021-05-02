Advertisement

Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County

(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)(City of Manchester Fire Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several agencies in Clay County were called to a crash Saturday afternoon.

The Manchester Fire Department, Air Evac Life-Team, Clay County EMS, Warrens Towing, Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to a two-car collision after receiving a call from a passerby.

Once there, Clay County EMS provided pre-hospital care before the victims were taken to Advent Health Manchester. One person was flown to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but as of right now, no other further details were released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
Police: Two arrested following chase in Pike County

Latest News

In all of its valor and innocence, a 13-year-old reunited with an American flag Friday evening.
Patriotic teen’s kind gesture touches neighbor
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: Owsley County Sheriff's Office/Three Forks Regional Jail)
Sheriff: Drug trafficking arrest in Owsley County
In 1901 and 1902, Jimmy Winkfield was the jockey aboard the winner of the Kentucky Derby. It...
Remembering the last Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby