Centro de San Juan Diego opens its doors for a vaccination clinic

Translators were on-site to help explain the vaccine.
Translators were on-site to help explain the vaccine.(Olivia Russell (WKYT))
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As vaccination efforts continue, some clinics are taking a targeted approach to make sure all Kentuckians have access.

Wild Health brought the shots to Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington to focus on the strong Hispanic community.

Deacon Jim Bennett said thousands of Hispanics can walk to the center because of its location. He was excited to see eager people lined up before they opened the doors.

Bennett wanted to make things as comfortable and easy as possible. “We’ve taken a lot of these obstacles out of the way.” People could register online or at the clinic.

He also wanted to be sure that people understand the vaccine. That’s why translators from UK, like Cindy Jong, helped throughout the entire process. Jong said even if people speak English, they usually prefer to hear the information in Spanish, especially for such an important subject.

“If you’re able to access that in your dominant language, I think it’s just a lot more helpful, accessible, and just empowering to so you can make that informed decision and feel comfortable with getting the vaccine,” she said.

While COVID-19 cases took a big toll on minorities, clinics like this give people equal access to healthcare and opportunities to help end the pandemic.

“To be able to make a little dent in this challenge that we’ve got out here is really just very rewarding,” Bennett said.

Wild Health will return to Centro de San Juan Diego in three weeks to administer the second dose.

