2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride begins

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride has begun. Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson says it was an event nearly one year in the making.

“We lost last year due to COVID, but we feel that this year we’re going to come back stronger and better than ever,” Dobson said.

Vice-Chair of Knott County Tourism Commission Danny Laferty says they are hoping to get people outdoors.

“I’m sure they’ve been cooped up for way over a year now. It’s been since the Fall of 2019 since we’ve had people up here riding horses and doing an event like this,” Laferty said.

Laferty says they are provided a COVID-19 friendly environment.

“We’re not doing anything that’s going to cause a group congregation of people. There at their liberty to stay as far away from people as they want to. We got all kinds of acreage up here for them to camp on, they can space out, do whatever,” Laferty said.

Laferty says it is a major economic boost for Knott County.

“Between this, and the campgrounds, and the ATVs, and the extra development that’s going to go on, we’re building a tourism industry here,” Laferty said.

Dobson says they also aiding local businesses in the area.

“We’re bringing a lot of people in here that’s spent a lot of money here local to help our local businesses and that’s our ultimate goal, is to help not only Knott County but our surrounding counties just to help keep them going,” Dobson said.

The Spring Trail Ride ends this Saturday. Dobson says they plan to have more events in the fall one, including live music.

Admission for the trail ride is $15, children 12 and under are allowed in for free.

