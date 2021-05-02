2021 Pine Mountain Hillclimb wraps up in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An inaugural weekend of racing fun near the state border is now in the books with a winner crowned.

”It’s been a long time since I took FTD at a hill and that’s a big deal for an old guy like me,” George Bowland said.

Bowland, a 79-year-old racing enthusiast, took home “King of the Hill” honors and received a trophy with a local touch.

“What we try to do at Backroads of Appalachia at any of our events from motorcycle touring to racing events, time trials, we use our local vendors,” Erik Hubbard said.

The Backroads of Appalachia along with Bell County Tourism and the City of Pineville turned to an area vendor to produce the perfect trophy.

“We formed and made a deal with Rustic Rooster which is located in Whitesburg, Kentucky that did a spectacular, amazing job and I’m sure pictures will be shown shortly,” Hubbard said.

Bowland said that he is proud of earning bragging rights.

“I’m going to put in on the dash of my motor home as I go home. It’s a bit ostentatious I think, but I’m going to do it anyhow,” Bowland said. “If somebody runs into us, we’ll probably both be killed by this thing since it’s so huge.”

With the Hillclimb now behind them, Hubbard is looking forward to the steps that he and his partners can take to make next year’s event even better.

“It’s going to be mindblowing, it’s going to be good for the community, it’s going to be good for the towns,” Hubbard said. “Everybody’s going to fall in love with it.”

