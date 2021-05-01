Warmer weather ahead of more storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been an absolutely beautiful Derby Day in the mountains, and we have an even warmer day on the way for our Sunday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll finish off our amazing day with a calm night as well. We’re going to see a few high clouds begin to drift in as we head through the overnight hours. We won’t see any rain from them yet, but they will keep our lows a bit milder tonight, down into the low 50s.

We should stay dry for our Sunday afternoon as well. We’ll switch our winds around to the south and southwest. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day after a start with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will get bumped up to near 80°. We’ll start to see a few showers try to move in late Sunday night and into early Monday with lows near 60°.

Start of the Work Week

Monday is likely to be the first of several days featuring a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a system moves through the region. We can’t rule out a few being on the strong side, and we’ll be keeping an eye on that this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center already has part of the state west of our area in a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather on Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Kentucky in a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather for Monday, May 3, 2021.

Rain chances will keep temperatures a bit lower, around 75° for a high Monday. More showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday, with highs again in the middle 70s.

Later Next Week

At this point, models are struggling to agree on things, so we’re keeping a chance for showers in the forecast Wednesday through Friday of next week, but chances may be fewer and farther between on Thursday. Highs will cool down behind a cold front, into the upper 60s by Wednesday, and lower 60s by Friday.

