‘This is a dream come true’: Pine Mountain Hillclimb kicks off in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sounds of revving engines and screeching tires were just a few highlights from an event that has long been in the making.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” Tim Suddard said. “The minute my friends at the SCCA said ‘hey we need some help with this,’ we jumped right in. I think it’s a lot of fun, it’s such a beautiful place to spend a weekend.”

The Backroads of Appalachia along with Grassroots Motorsports and the Sportscar Club of America all came together to bring sportscars from all over the world to Pineville.

“This is great,” Mike Cobb said. “The folks there at the park have been fabulous with us as well and it’s just been a great event. I couldn’t imagine a better inaugural event, I guess just to sum it up.”

After a welcome event on Friday, drivers continue to immerse themselves in the mountains while they give the area an economic boost in the process.

”I’ve driven by here to go to other places, but I’ve never really stopped before, I’m going to come back,” Tracy Gaudu said. “I feel like a part of this, and they make you feel like a part of this community, it’s very welcoming.”

Sportscar Club of America Senior Director of Experiential Programs Heyward Wagner grew up going to these events and he says that seeing his kids join him today made him proud.

“Being able to see my kids do that, I’m really excited about this event for a lot of things but for me personally, this is all about being able to do this with my kids,” Wagner said. “This is a dream come true.”

Wagner is not the only one sharing in that sort of joy either.

“It couldn’t be better. We come in last night, had a good reception there last night,” Martin Donnelly said. “Got a police escort into town, all the cars, you don’t see that often, and everyone was great. Got back and chilled out last night and this beautiful weather, you couldn’t beat it.”

