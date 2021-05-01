Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys select Kelvin Joseph 44th overall

Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter...
Kentucky’s defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touch down, during the second quarter of a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/ Pool via News Sentinel | News Sentinel)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kelvin Joseph becomes the second Wildcat off the board. The Dallas Cowboys took Joseph with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.’

Joseph started all nine games this season and recorded four interceptions. The 6-foot-1 cornerback transferred to Kentucky in 2019 from LSU.

