The Dallas Cowboys select Kelvin Joseph 44th overall
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kelvin Joseph becomes the second Wildcat off the board. The Dallas Cowboys took Joseph with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.’
With the 44th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the @dallascowboys select @bossmanfat1 from the @universityofky #YKDV | #RecruitAndDevelop x #BBN 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/FOCJgn6FIV— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 1, 2021
Joseph started all nine games this season and recorded four interceptions. The 6-foot-1 cornerback transferred to Kentucky in 2019 from LSU.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.