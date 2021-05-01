Sheriff: Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County man reported to have special needs
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert for a 21-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, April 28.
Dustin Manning was last seen off Boggs Lane south of London wearing tan pants, a green t-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.
Deputies say Manning is reported to have special needs and encourage anyone with information to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.