Quinton Bohanna drafted 192nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYMT) - The Dallas Cowboys selected former Kentucky Wildcat Quinton Bohanna with the 192nd pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his senior season with the Wildcats, Bohanna registered 10 total tackles.

He will be joining another former Wildcat, Kelvin Joseph, in Dallas. Joseph was taken with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the draft on Friday night.

