Quinton Bohanna drafted 192nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYMT) - The Dallas Cowboys selected former Kentucky Wildcat Quinton Bohanna with the 192nd pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the 192nd pick in the 2021 #NFL Draft the @dallascowboys select @QBohanna from the @universityofky #RecruitAndDevelop x #BBN 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/LKvZsVy7VD— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 1, 2021
In his senior season with the Wildcats, Bohanna registered 10 total tackles.
🗣 QUINTON BOHANNA— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 1, 2021
Welcome to #CowboysNation, @QBohanna❕#DallasCowboys | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/ZYmwU52mPn
He will be joining another former Wildcat, Kelvin Joseph, in Dallas. Joseph was taken with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the draft on Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.