Police: Two arrested following chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are in custody following an overnight pursuit according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

The pursuit started in Prestonsburg early Saturday morning and ended in Pike County.

Prestonsburg Police, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested two people.

Police say the two had a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The arrested individuals are believed to be from Louisville and had outstanding warrants for their arrest according to police.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once more information becomes available.

