Police: Two arrested following chase in Pike County

The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike...
The pursuit started in Prestonsburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, and ended in Pike County.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are in custody following an overnight pursuit according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

The pursuit started in Prestonsburg early Saturday morning and ended in Pike County.

Prestonsburg Police, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested two people.

Police say the two had a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The arrested individuals are believed to be from Louisville and had outstanding warrants for their arrest according to police.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once more information becomes available.

