Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 147

Derby 2021
Derby 2021(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medina Spirit will be draped in the garland of roses after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Nineteen horses raced under the Twin Spires in front of a crowd of 51,838 people Saturday after King Fury scratched.

Jockey John Velazquez rode the horse to victory, one day after also winning the Kentucky Oaks on Malathaat.

The win cemented Bob Baffert’s place in history with a record seven Kentucky Derby victories.

Mandaloun came in second for place and Hot Rod Charlie in third for show. The favorite, Essential Quality, came in fourth.

The Derby was race 12 of the day with a post time of 6:57 p.m.

For more information on WAVE 3 News’ coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby, click or tap here.

