Landon Young Selected by New Orleans Saints in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

(WYMT) - Kentucky senior offensive tackle Landon Young was chosen in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints as the 206th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

Young, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, appeared in 49 career games during his Wildcat career, with 33 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle. He was an integral part of UK’s offensive line who were named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line, in 2019 and 2020. He also was part of a senior class who won 37 games (most in a five-season span since 1949-53), won 20 SEC games, most in a five-year span in school history, and went to five straight bowl games, tying the school record. During his time at Kentucky, the Wildcats also notched victories over six ranked opponents, ended the 31-game losing streak to Florida and won at Tennessee for the first time since 1984.

In 2020, Young was voted a team captain by his peers and went on to be named first-team All-Southeastern Conference by the league coaches, second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and Phil Steele, and third-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus and Athlon Sports. He graded at 89 percent, did not miss an assignment and he led the “Big Blue Wall” in knockdown blocks with 56. Additionally, he totaled 163 blocks at the point of attack. Young was also named to the 2020 All-Bowl Team by the AP and ESPN in helping UK win its school-record third straight bowl game with a win over North Carolina State.

Young’s service to the community is almost as impressive as his field play. He was recognized several times for his work in the community, serving as a two-time nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the nation’s top community servant. In addition, he also earned spots on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team (voted team captain in a fan poll) and the SEC Community Service Team. In 2020, he was a Pop Warner College Football Award finalist.

In the classroom, Young graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in animal sciences. He was a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was a member of UK’s prestigious Frank G. Ham Society of Character.

Kentucky/NFL Draft Notes:

Young is the 17th player drafted under head coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky, the fifth in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining linebacker Jamin Davis who was chosen in the first round by the Washington Football Team, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, the 44th overall pick in the second round by the Cowboys, nose guard Quinton Bohanna, the 192nd pick in the sixth round and cornerback Brandin Echols, the 200th pick in the sixth round by the Jets.

The five picks to this point of the draft (ongoing as this was written) ties the most under Mark Stoops as five Cats also were taken at the 2019 event.

For the second time in the last three years, Kentucky had a first- and second-round pick in Jamin Davis, first round and Kelvin Joseph, second round. Prior to that, you have to go back 42 years to find two UK picks in the first two rounds (Warren Bryant and Randy Burke, first round 1977).

This marks the second time in the last three years that Kentucky has had five or more draft picks (also five in 2019).

This is the third straight year UK has had an offensive lineman drafted. Offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei was drafted in the seventh round by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft and offensive guard Logan Stenberg was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There have been eight other Wildcats who have played for the Saints’ franchise in Jon Dumbauld (1986, 88), Joe Federspiel (1972-80), Jim Kovach (1975-85), Dicky Lyons (1970), Glenn Pakulak (2008), Dick Palmer (1972-73), Jimmy Robinson (2001), Larry Warford (2013-16).

Young is the second Wildcat ever drafted by the Saints, the first since Jon Dumbauld in 1986.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.