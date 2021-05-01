Advertisement

Knoxville salon introduces hair Botox to East Tennessee

The process is vegan and can cut blow-drying time in half
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Salon Visage is bringing hair Botox to East Tennessee. The chic service can offer numerous benefits, according to Frank and Belinda Gambuzza, owners of Salon Visage.

“It cuts your blow-drying time in half, it’s vegan, 100% vegan, it will de-frizz your hair and it seals split ends, and over time you’ll need to do it less often, just like Botox in your face,” Frank Gambuzza said.

The Gambuzza’s brought stylist Stephanie Lewis from Los Angeles to teach their staff the technique. They say it makes your hair fuller, stronger and healthier.

“It’s hard to be thrilled by something but this is really thrilling to me,” Belinda Gambuzza said.

They also say that, since the product is vegan, it is healthier for stylists and customers.

“There’s no gases that come off when you blow it dry so there are no fumes circling you or the hairdresser or on your hair and over time it gets better and better,” Belinda Gambuzza said.

Hair Botox is exclusive as well. Frank Gambuzza says Salon Visage is only the second salon in the country to offer it: “Outside L.A. it’s the only place you can get it. Belinda and I always try to stay as loyal to Knoxville as it’s been to us.”

