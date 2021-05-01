Advertisement

Kinfolk Reunion kicks off in Floyd County

Sundy Best is back in action after more than two years apart
The first day of the Kinfolk Reunion sees the hometown duo Sundy Best reunite for their first...
The first day of the Kinfolk Reunion sees the hometown duo Sundy Best reunite for their first live concert since 2018(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After months of planning and years apart, Kris Bentley and Nick Jamerson hit the stage in Archer Park together as Sundy Best for the first time since their 2018 breakup.

“Things like this are hard to dream up,” said Kris Bentley, half of Sundy Best. “Sometimes even when you do dream them up, you never know how things will turn out.”

The Kinfolk Reunion has been planned for months, but a recent change in mask mandates let spectators spend an evening together without masks, but socially distanced.

“This is what we want to spread,” said Bentley. “Bringing people together, having unity, and everybody having a good time, but still being respectful of one another.”

Friday marks the opening night of a weekend of live outdoor performances and events for Sundy Best’s hometown of Prestonsburg.

“For the timing of it all to happen the way it has,” said Bentley. “You really couldn’t ask for anything more. Everybody is ready to get out of the house, listen to live music, and enjoy themselves. It’s almost like a resurrection of sorts.”

Bentley says that he and Jamerson are excited to reinstate themselves as Sundy Best in their hometown and that it will be a great year not only for the two of them but for all of Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
Centre College
Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols
ARC representatives say the importance of proper NARCAN training, and having it readily...
‘A saved life saved a life’: Men in recovery save man overdosing in Lawrence County
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine