Kinfolk Reunion kicks off in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After months of planning and years apart, Kris Bentley and Nick Jamerson hit the stage in Archer Park together as Sundy Best for the first time since their 2018 breakup.

“Things like this are hard to dream up,” said Kris Bentley, half of Sundy Best. “Sometimes even when you do dream them up, you never know how things will turn out.”

The Kinfolk Reunion has been planned for months, but a recent change in mask mandates let spectators spend an evening together without masks, but socially distanced.

“This is what we want to spread,” said Bentley. “Bringing people together, having unity, and everybody having a good time, but still being respectful of one another.”

Friday marks the opening night of a weekend of live outdoor performances and events for Sundy Best’s hometown of Prestonsburg.

“For the timing of it all to happen the way it has,” said Bentley. “You really couldn’t ask for anything more. Everybody is ready to get out of the house, listen to live music, and enjoy themselves. It’s almost like a resurrection of sorts.”

Bentley says that he and Jamerson are excited to reinstate themselves as Sundy Best in their hometown and that it will be a great year not only for the two of them but for all of Eastern Kentucky.

