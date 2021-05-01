Advertisement

Kentucky Derby celebrations underway at Keeneland

“I feel like there’s more excitement this year of course with what we were going through last...
“I feel like there’s more excitement this year of course with what we were going through last year, and I think people are anxious to get out,” says fan Bryan Jones.
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Derby is a day the Commonwealth shines on a world stage, and the celebration isn’t just in Louisville.

“Keeneland is a place that is just so embraced by our community,” says Kara Heissenbuttel director of patron experience for Keeneland. “We’re much more than just racing in the spring of the fall, we’re kind of a destination.”

Heissenbuttel says fans are ecstatic to watch the race from the Horse Capital of the World.

Some taking on the drive-through betting.

“I’m going for the long shots,” says fan Mike Stanco. “I’m going to pick Rock your World and Super Stock.”

Others enjoying the overall fanfare.

“The hats that’s important,” says fan Misty Wood.

Still, the event’s different this year. No tailgating is allowed. Chairs can be in the saddling paddock, but without outside food or drinks. Masks are required, and tickets are not available day of.

“So many people are just used to pulling up here. Parking is free on derby day, they pay $5 dollars and come on in,” says Heissenbuttel.

Still, for many fans, it’s the first big event that hasn’t been canceled since the pandemic began. That’s bringing hope the worst is over.

“I feel like there’s more excitement this year of course with what we were going through last year and I think people are anxious to get out,” says fan Bryan Jones.

“I think it just means we’re getting back to normal,” says fan Simoen Parker.

Officials with Keeneland say tickets for the day sold out within about three weeks. They expect about 6,000 fans.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein spared Therese Okoumou from prison for her...
Court orders relief for hundreds of former clients after Eric Conn sued them

Latest News

Hair botox
Knoxville salon introduces hair Botox to East Tennessee
Photo Credit: City of London Fire Dept.
City of London Fire Dept. welcomes new dog named ‘Spot’
Wild Health and the YMCA partnered to offer pop-up vaccine clinics across Lexington.
Younger Kentuckians under-vaccinated, even as COVID-19 cases rise in those populations
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 600 new cases as positivity rate continues to climb