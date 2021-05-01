Advertisement

Heads up boaters: there’s a new life-jacket label

A new label is helping TN residents pick the right life-jacket
TWRA's new life-jacket label graphic
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life-jackets will now sport a new label, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). The new label is printed on the inside of the life-jacket.

The label includes a number that lets purchasers know how much floatation the jacket will offer, the TWRA say. Lower numbered jackets are more suited for near shore activities, and higher numbered jackets are more suited for offshore activities, according to the TWRA. They say the higher the number, the higher the rescue time.

Warnings about what activities the jacket is suited for are also included on the label, the TWRA say, as well as a turning ability rating.

According to a graphic posted by the TWRA, warnings can let buyers know which jacket to get for which water activity, such as water skiing or tubing. It also let’s buyers know what symbol to look for for a jacket that turns unconscious wearers face-up.

The TWRA also said that older life-jackets are still suitable to wear as long as they are in good condition and approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

For more information, click HERE.

