Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 600 new cases as positivity rate continues to climb

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Saturday, but did release updated COVID-19 statistics for the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear announced 646 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 444,771.

160 of Wednesday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 448 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 115 in the ICU. 48 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 3.40%.

The governor’s office also reported 12 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,513.

Nine of Saturday’s reported deaths are new, with three audit deaths announced.

5,557,161 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,504 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

(WYMT)
(WYMT)(WYMT)

As of Saturday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein spared Therese Okoumou from prison for her...
Court orders relief for hundreds of former clients after Eric Conn sued them

Latest News

Hair botox
Knoxville salon introduces hair Botox to East Tennessee
Photo Credit: City of London Fire Dept.
City of London Fire Dept. welcomes new dog named ‘Spot’
Wild Health and the YMCA partnered to offer pop-up vaccine clinics across Lexington.
Younger Kentuckians under-vaccinated, even as COVID-19 cases rise in those populations
“I feel like there’s more excitement this year of course with what we were going through last...
Kentucky Derby celebrations underway at Keeneland