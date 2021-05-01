Governor Beshear announces more than 600 new cases as positivity rate continues to climb

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference Saturday, but did release updated COVID-19 statistics for the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear announced 646 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 444,771.

160 of Wednesday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 448 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 115 in the ICU. 48 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 3.40%.

The governor’s office also reported 12 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,513.

Nine of Saturday’s reported deaths are new, with three audit deaths announced.

5,557,161 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,504 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

