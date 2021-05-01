Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky-based business expands to London

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new restaurant opened on April 30th in the City of London.

The Butchers Pub hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony with live music provided by Andrew Moore and HOOCH.

This is the third expansion the business has done. The the original location in Pineville, the second expansion in Williamsburg, all in a three-year period.

The Butchers Pub is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and closed on Sundays.

