City of London Fire Dept. welcomes new dog named ‘Spot’
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new plush Dalmation toy named Spot was added to the City of London Fire Department’s emergency gear.
The toy is meant to comfort children and infants during emergency situations.
“Offering a toy may only make a small difference in a traumatic situation, but every effort made is important,” said fire department officials.
