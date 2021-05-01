City of London Fire Dept. welcomes new dog named ‘Spot’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new plush Dalmation toy named Spot was added to the City of London Fire Department’s emergency gear.

The toy is meant to comfort children and infants during emergency situations.

“Offering a toy may only make a small difference in a traumatic situation, but every effort made is important,” said fire department officials.

Meet "Spot" our new plush dalmatian toy that has been added to London Fire's emergency gear! Often times our... Posted by London City Fire Department on Friday, April 30, 2021

