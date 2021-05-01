Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Centre College has lifted some of their COVID-19 protocols. The school said Friday students and staff no longer have to wear face masks when outside on campus.

Students say it’s a simple, yet great sense of normalcy, and hope that this could also be a good motivator for other Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“It’s a big morale boost I think across campus that we can move about freely outside, still following best practices of course. But without a mask, you get to see more smiles,” Centre SGA President Cole Newton said.

The school says 71% of students and 73% of faculty and staff have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, which they feel is a comfortable level to adjust their mask rules. This week, the school also lifted travel restrictions from campus as well.

We reached 70%! Beginning today, we will eliminate the requirement to wear masks when outside on campus! #TogetherAtCentre pic.twitter.com/r6F0BV2jK8 — Centre College (@CentreC) April 30, 2021

“We’ve taken it very seriously but still been able to maintain a little sense of normalcy, and now we can see that paying off because students were willing to get vaccinated and now we can get back to normal a little bit, we’re rounding the curve,” Newton said.

Newton says those moments outside and maskless give students a chance to briefly disconnect from the pandemic, and hopefully inspire other Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves.

“I think leading by example is an important part of that. I think Centre students have bought into what the college and state is trying to do by making vaccines available. And I think that opportunity is something people should capitalize on to bring back normalcy in all facets of life,” Newton said.

The mask requirement is still in effect when students and staff walk inside any buildings. Several of them have giant posters reminding everyone to mask up, as well as practice social distancing and sanitize often.

“The past year has been tough as a college student,” Newton said. “There have been a lot of things we have missed out on, but at this point now with about two and a half, three weeks to go, we’re able to have some of that normalcy return to campus. It’s a great feeling.”

The college is entering students who prove they have gotten the vaccination for a drawing of prizes, including $250 in bookstore credit, a hammock, and airpods.

