Advertisement

12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WAVE) - Police in Kentucky say a 12-year-old boy was fatally injured when a car that a sibling accidentally put into reverse ran over him.

Family members told police the boy was standing behind the vehicle that was being worked on in the backyard when one of his siblings jumped inside and accidentally knocked it into reverse.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets that the car rolled backward over the 12-year-old.

The sibling’s age was not known.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in western Louisville. Police continued investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff: Suspicious person prompts lockdown at Perry Central High School, considered no threat
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein spared Therese Okoumou from prison for her...
Court orders relief for hundreds of former clients after Eric Conn sued them

Latest News

Kinfolk Reunion kicks off in Floyd County
Kinfolk Reunion kicks off in Floyd County
The first day of the Kinfolk Reunion sees the hometown duo Sundy Best reunite for their first...
Kinfolk Reunion kicks off in Floyd County
Centre College
Centre College relaxes some COVID-19 protocols
ARC representatives say the importance of proper NARCAN training, and having it readily...
‘A saved life saved a life’: Men in recovery save man overdosing in Lawrence County