Young journalists in Magoffin County get chance to interview Gov. Andy Beshear

By Buddy Forbes and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to the mountains Thursday, some budding journalists at one Magoffin County school had the chance to ask the state’s top elected official some tough questions.

Lyndsey Wireman and Sophie Johnston, both sixth-graders at Salyersville Elementary just started their journalism careers, but they are already naturals.

“I wanted to the news program for our school for the past three years, since they started it. That’s when we both really got into it. It was kind of nerve-racking, but once we was there, it was pretty easy,” said the girls.

They have not signed up to work at WYMT just yet, but we’re working on it.

