Weekend Forecast: Drier, sunny and pleasant

WYMT
WYMT
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks much improved as we wrap up April and start May. Enjoy it. A soggy pattern returns next week.

Today and Tonight

The rain and clouds will have departed by morning and the sunshine will return to the mountains. Thanks to the early clear out, we will see temperatures trend a little milder today, topping out around 70.

Tonight, clear skies could lead to some patchy frost in some of the valleys, where lows could drop into the mid to upper 30s. Most of the ridges will stay in the low 40s.

Weekend Forecast

The dry and mild trend continues into Derby Weekend and the first days of the new month. Sunny skies is the forecast for Saturday, but we add a few more clouds in on Sunday ahead of our next system that moves in early Monday. Highs on Saturday top out in the low 70s but make a run at 80 on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

The first full week of May can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Multiple waves of rain will move through the region starting Monday and linger, potentially, through the entire work and school week. A cold front will move through mid-week and will knock our highs down from the mid to upper 70s into the mid to upper 60s. As of right now, the chances look to become more scattered by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll have to wait and see.

