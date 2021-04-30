WATCH: 606 Sports Overtime Awards Show

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch as we award some of the best performances across the Mountains from the 2020-2021 Sports Overtime season. Here are the winners of each category.

Best Kentucky Moment - Kentucky volleyball wins first national championshp in program history.

Outstanding Regular Season Performance - Zac Lockhart, Pikeville: 17 receptions, state-record 388 receiving yards and seven touchdowns; Reed Sheppard, North Laurel: Back-to-back 50-point games, including triple-double vs. South Laurel.

Outstanding Postseason Performance - Harris Phelps, Paintsville: 22 carries, 221 rushing yards, TD in Class 1A state championship game.

Career Achievement - Kade Grundy, Somerset: Became school’s all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball.

Newcomer of the Year - Kristen Whited, Pikeville: 10.1 points per game, 42% from three.

Breakout Player of the Year - Reed Sheppard, North Laurel: 30.1 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, 56% from the field, 41% from three.

Rising Star - Trent Noah, Harlan County: 20.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 42% from three.

Perseverance Award - Jake Hyden, Paintsville: Returned from torn ACL to score three rushing touchdowns in Class 1A state championship game.

Best High School Basketball Game - Paintsville defeats Johnson Central in the boys’ 15th Region championship game on a Jaxon Watts putback in overtime. The region title was the first since 2008.

Best High School Football Game - Paintsville defeats Raceland on overtime goalline stand in district championship.

Best High School Moment - Paintsville football wins first state title in 100th year of the program.

