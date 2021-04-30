Advertisement

Washington selects UK linebacker Jamin Davis with 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYMT/WKYT) - UK linebacker Jamin Davis is headed to Washington, D.C. as the Washington Football Team took Davis No. 19 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis’ 102 tackles in 2020 were good enough for third-best in the SEC and he ranked eighth nationally. Davis made double-digit tackles in seven of UK’s 11 games.

The middle linebacker saw his first extensive playing time, tallying double-digit tackles in seven of the 10 games he played, including becoming the first UK player to record five straight such games since Danny Trevathan had nine straight in 2010.

In addition to the 13 tackles and game-sealing interception he had versus No. 24 NC State in the Gator Bowl, against Tennessee he tallied a then-career-best 12 tackles to go along with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. A week earlier against Mississippi State, he had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

He finished the season second on the team with three interceptions and had five pickoffs in his career. Davis was a first-team All-SEC section from Pro Football Focus and earned second-team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County

Latest News

Shelby Valley point guard Keian Worrix to take advantage of redo year.
Shelby Valley guard Keian Worrix returning for redo year
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game...
Jacksonville takes Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021 NFL Draft
Shelby Valley's Anthony Pallotta, who led the Wildcats in receiving in 2020, announced that he...
Shelby Valley’s Anthony Pallotta returning for another year
They’re both looking forward to a fresh start, with a new group of kids and staff.
Pike Central head football coach Eric Ratliff to take over boys’ basketball program