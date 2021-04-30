Washington selects UK linebacker Jamin Davis with 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYMT/WKYT) - UK linebacker Jamin Davis is headed to Washington, D.C. as the Washington Football Team took Davis No. 19 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis’ 102 tackles in 2020 were good enough for third-best in the SEC and he ranked eighth nationally. Davis made double-digit tackles in seven of UK’s 11 games.

The middle linebacker saw his first extensive playing time, tallying double-digit tackles in seven of the 10 games he played, including becoming the first UK player to record five straight such games since Danny Trevathan had nine straight in 2010.

In addition to the 13 tackles and game-sealing interception he had versus No. 24 NC State in the Gator Bowl, against Tennessee he tallied a then-career-best 12 tackles to go along with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. A week earlier against Mississippi State, he had 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

He finished the season second on the team with three interceptions and had five pickoffs in his career. Davis was a first-team All-SEC section from Pro Football Focus and earned second-team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele.

