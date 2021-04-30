U.S. Senate approves Gayle Manchin as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination.

The ARC is an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Manchin’s husband, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement Thursday:

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region. I am so proud of Gayle for her many accomplishments.”

