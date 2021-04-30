Advertisement

Unidentified body found in Lake Cumberland

By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County say they have found a body while searching Lake Cumberland for a missing doctor.

The body has not been identified at this point.

Deputies believe Dr. Robert Supinski lost control of his lawn mower before crashing and falling into Lake Cumberland. Crews found the mower in the water.

They were using sonar equipment to try and find Supinksi on Friday.

We’ll keep you updated.

