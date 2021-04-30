Advertisement

UK dorms will return to normal capacity this fall

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Right now, students are wondering what the college experience will be like this fall, and UK officials are hoping things can return to some type of normalcy.

The pandemic put a big damper on much of college life.

“It’s much harder to get out and meet people,” UK student Deuce Vance said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Kentucky reduced the number of students living in dorms.

“That enabled everyone to have a private bedroom and no more than two people were sharing a bathroom,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

But things are changing quickly. This fall, dorms will be at full capacity, which is good news for incoming freshmen.

“They want to know what that college experience is going to look like, so we wanted to go ahead and make the announcement,” Blanton said.

Blanton says vaccination rates among students drove the decision. More than 60 percent have been vaccinated.

“I think that shows how dedicated our students are. How willing they are,” Blanton said.

Berea College is requiring students to get vaccinated if they wish to return to campus this fall. At UK, vaccines will be optional. Even though it’s not yet mandatory, officials are encouraging students to get vaccinated. Some of them think it’s a good idea.

“Offering it to anyone who is willing to do is a good thing the campus is doing,” Vance said.

Vance, who’s living in a dorm, has been fully vaccinated. His freshman year wasn’t typical but he’s looking forward to what’s ahead.

“I’m excited. We’re supposed to be back to normal operations. I’m just trying to get through the rest of this semester,” Vance said.

The university is working on a return-to-campus playbook. It’ll have updated guidelines on safety protocol.

