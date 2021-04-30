Advertisement

Two men arrested on murder charges after deadly Rowan County home invasion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and another hurt after a home invasion in Rowan County.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers were dispatched to a home on Dawson Way in the Clearfield area early Thursday morning.

State police say 27-year-old Cody Elliott, of Hillsboro, Ky. and an unknown male went into the home. While inside, troopers say Elliott and other people inside the home fired several shots.

As a result of the shooting, Elliott was taken to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center where he died.

KSP says 21-year-old Donavan Kilburn, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

We’re told Kilburn lives at the home.

State police the unknown male who was with Elliott ran from the home in an unknown direction.

After further investigation, KSP says they were able to arrest 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters, of Morehead, and 23-year-old Austin Egbert, of Garrison, on charges of murder and robbery.

After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of...
After further investigation, KSP says they were able to 23-year-old Jeffrey Masters (right), of Morehead, and 23-year-old Austin Egbert, of Garrison, on charges of murder and robbery.(Rowan County Detention Center)

Masters and Egbert are both in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff: Suspicious person prompts lockdown at Perry Central High School, considered no threat
Arbor Day
Kentucky Power to give away trees to customers in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day
Lyndsey Wireman and Sophie Johnston, both sixth-graders at Salyersville Elementary just started...
Young journalists in Magoffin County get chance to interview Gov. Andy Beshear
May 1st is the last day for Kentucky Families with children in years K through 12 to apply for...
School “do-over” deadline approaching for Kentucky students