Advertisement

Tuition at UK could be going up for upcoming school year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky might be increasing tuition for the upcoming school year.

President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the board of trustees.

If approved, it would be the second consecutive year of the lowest tuition and mandatory fee increase in more than thirty years.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

Dorton Elementary locked down for a time Friday afternoon
146 survivors chosen from last year will be honored in a socially distanced video tribute....
Stanton woman honored in Oaks Day survivors’ tribute
Both Kasie and Ian say it has been a challenge to stay indoors.
‘It’s hard’: Knott County couple reflects on one year in quarantine
According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn...
Unidentified body found in Lake Cumberland
Governor Beshear will be giving a briefing in the Kentucky State Capital on COVID-19 and other...
Number of new positive COVID-19 cases remains steady in Governor Beshear’s Friday report