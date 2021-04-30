Tuition at UK could be going up for upcoming school year
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky might be increasing tuition for the upcoming school year.
President Eli Capilouto announced Friday that he plans to propose a one percent increase to the board of trustees.
If approved, it would be the second consecutive year of the lowest tuition and mandatory fee increase in more than thirty years.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.