Traffic back to normal after crash on I-75 north of London
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 10:00 p.m.
Traffic flow is normal again after crews cleaned up the overturned truck.
Original Story
Traffic is at a stand still on Interstate 75 northbound north of London due to a crash Thursday evening.
The crash happened near mile marker 41 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Laurel County some time before 8:40 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.
This story will be updated.
