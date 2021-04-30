Advertisement

‘Thank God she’s alive’: Girl jumps from sixth-floor balcony to escape fire in N.Y.

By WCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A girl jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of her family’s apartment to escape a fire raging inside.

“Six stories? How?” said Lavelle Tingman, a nearby resident. “Thank God she’s alive.”

Family friends say the fire started at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mahogany McBride, 8 years old, was being watched by an aunt while her mother was out of town.

Witnesses say the aunt was out in the hall as the fire forced the girl out to the balcony.

Firefighters say it was there Mahogany was forced to make the decision to jump.

“She landed on the dirt,” Deputy Chief Anthony Montera said. “I think she was aware enough to aim for the dirt and not the pavement.”

Mahogany landed about 60 feet below, injured but alive as people rushed to help her.

Darian, a former classmate of Mahogany, lives in the same building and talked with her briefly before paramedics came.

“I was like ‘Mahogany, are you OK?’ but she was just crying,” Darian Alvarez said.

Mahogany’s legs were crushed in the incident, and she was taken to a hospital where she faces what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

“She’s braver than me because I don’t think I would’ve jumped,” said Gloria Jones, a nearby resident.

Her aunt reportedly was seen getting into an ambulance.

About 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Seven firefighters and one other resident in the building suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
Dorton Elementary locked down for a time Friday afternoon
146 survivors chosen from last year will be honored in a socially distanced video tribute....
Stanton woman honored in Oaks Day survivors’ tribute
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
Both Kasie and Ian say it has been a challenge to stay indoors.
‘It’s hard’: Knott County couple reflects on one year in quarantine