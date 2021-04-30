Sheriff: Suspicious person prompts lockdown at Perry Central High School, considered no threat

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Perry County 911 received a call from a driver who reported they saw a suspicious person walking near the school.

The school went into lockdown as a precaution. The area was patrolled by city, state and county police officers.

A person matching the description was found but determined not a threat.

Read more from the sheriff’s office and school below:

