Sheriff: Suspicious person prompts lockdown at Perry Central High School, considered no threat

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Perry County Central High School/Facebook(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Perry County 911 received a call from a driver who reported they saw a suspicious person walking near the school.

The school went into lockdown as a precaution. The area was patrolled by city, state and county police officers.

A person matching the description was found but determined not a threat.

Read more from the sheriff’s office and school below:

This morning Perry County Central was placed on a school lockdown. This lockdown was due to a concern in the community,...

Posted by Perry County Central High School on Friday, April 30, 2021

To the parents of students at Perry Central High School: This morning just as the school day began the Perry County 911...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 30, 2021

