Shelby Valley guard Keian Worrix returning for redo year

Shelby Valley point guard Keian Worrix to take advantage of redo year.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keian Worrix becomes the second Shelby Valley student-athlete to take advantage of the redo year. Worrix announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will reclassify into the 2022 class.

Worrix has run the show at point guard for Shelby Valley for the past four years. He became Shelby Valley’s all-time leader in assists during the 2019-2020 season, surpassing Elisha Justice.

The reclassified senior was second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game while leading the team in assists.

