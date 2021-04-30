Shelby Valley guard Keian Worrix returning for redo year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keian Worrix becomes the second Shelby Valley student-athlete to take advantage of the redo year. Worrix announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will reclassify into the 2022 class.

Thankful for this opportunity that God has gave me! pic.twitter.com/wrsrN2vpI8 — keian worrix (@worrix_3) April 30, 2021

Worrix has run the show at point guard for Shelby Valley for the past four years. He became Shelby Valley’s all-time leader in assists during the 2019-2020 season, surpassing Elisha Justice.

The reclassified senior was second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game while leading the team in assists.

