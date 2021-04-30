Advertisement

School “do-over” deadline approaching for Kentucky students

May 1st is the last day for Kentucky Families with children in years K through 12 to apply for...
May 1st is the last day for Kentucky Families with children in years K through 12 to apply for those students to repeat part or all of the last school year.
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Saturday, May 1st is the last day for Kentucky families with children in grades kindergarten to 12 to apply for those students to repeat part or all of the last school year.

The move to allow supplemental education comes from Senate Bill 128, which was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear in late March.

The goal of the legislation is to give Kentucky students a chance to hit the rewind button and catch up on all that they may have lost during the pandemic, including academics, social skills, and athletics for high schoolers.

After the May 1st deadline, school districts have another month to make evaluations into resources and demand, and must make a final decision by June 1st.

