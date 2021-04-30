Number of new positive COVID-19 cases remains steady in Governor Beshear’s Friday report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear updated the state on the latest COVID-19 statistics in a news release on Friday afternoon, while also wishing Kentuckians a good Oaks and Derby Day.

Gov. Beshear announced 723 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 444,127.

173 of Wednesday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 439 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 101 in the ICU. 44 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate increased to 3.22%.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

The governor’s office also reported four new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,501.

All four of the Friday’s reported deaths are new, with no audit deaths announced.

5,553,461 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,426 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

At least 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Infogram 04/30/2021 (Infogram)

As of Friday, six out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.