Marshall Board of Governors approves tuition increase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Board of Governors have voted to approve a tuition increase.

They made the decision at Thursday’s meeting.

“I realize we have a lot of students who do not have the means and I realize that I was one of those people,” said Marshall board member Tony Stroud. “At the same time, I realize we also have this expense issue that we have to deal with and we can’t continue eating expenses at the expense of our budget.”

After an initial recommendation from the board’s finance committee to raise tuition for all students, the board as a whole reached a compromise.

The compromise was a 1.76% increase on all tuition and fees with the exception of the following:

Undergraduate in-state resident tuition

Undergraduate metro resident tuition

Standard auxiliary fee

The compromise was made after much debate and requests to reschedule all tuition and fee increases altogether.

“I think that we need to be focused on being student-centric and more importantly we need to be focused on being customer-centric,” said board member Chris Miller. “Because at the end of the day, we’re providing a service and a product of education. The people that are coming to us are our customers and this is not the time with what is happening with COVID and the money that’s coming in to actually charge our customers more money.”

No other information has been released regarding specific cost per semester.

The Board of Governors also did not address the departure of Dr. Jerome Gilbert as university president in July 2022 during the public portion of their meeting.

