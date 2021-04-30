Local retired, disabled veteran gets free vehicle through VA grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our veterans served and protected our country, often at the expense of their personal health.

“I got hurt in 2006 and ended up having a traumatic brain injury, and ultimately having a stroke after that,” says Ralph Abraham, a U.S. Army Veteran.

Abraham is a Bowling Green veteran who is sharing his experience receiving veterans assistance in hopes of helping other disabled veterans. Ralph’s suffered numerous brain injuries and a stroke. Now, like many veterans, he’s needed help for everyday tasks like driving and getting around his house.

“I do a lot of research about veterans affairs online and through printed media outlets. I found out about the program when I was glancing over benefits that disabled vets are entitled to,” said Abraham.

Ralph discovered a grant through the VA that would help him purchase an adaptive vehicle--a vehicle with additions or modifications to help someone like Ralph, free of charge.

“Wipers and signal controls on the left side of the steering wheel are going to be moved to the right side,” said Ralph--who has difficultly using his right arm.

He also says the process--while rewarding, was also difficult.

“I contacted as many as I could as possible that’s in excess of 20 different dealerships, and either dealerships were unaware of this program, the dealerships did not want to deal with the VA to help veterans with these benefits,” explained Abraham.

That was until he contacted Jim Johnson Nissan.

“I purchased previous vehicles from this dealership before. So I have a history with them. And when I approached them about this program. Their hands were wide open,” says Abraham.

He adds he wants to pay the gesture forward and help other disabled veterans who also might need a helping hand.

“Find the veterans who have experience in this program..” said Abraham.

To learn more about the types of VA housing grants available, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or click here to learn about the automobile grant and if you qualify.

You can reach out to Ralph Abraham at vetsoflogan@outlook.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.