Kentucky Power to give away trees to customers in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day

(WYMT) - In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Kentucky Power officials will be distributing free trees Saturday, May 1 at 8 a.m. It is first-come, first-served until trees run out. Customers will not be able to reserve trees or place an order in advance.

There will be four types of trees company workers will be hanging out: Wild Plum, Silky Dogwood, Grey Dogwood, and Washington Hawthorn.

These are the different locations customers can come and pick up their free trees:

- Ashland Central Park - (middle of the park concession stand)

Ashland, KY

- Whitaker Bank, North Branch parking lot

2378 Highway 15, Whitesburg, KY

- Lowes

81 Commerce Dr., Hazard, KY

- Kentucky Power

Pikeville Service Center

3249 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY

