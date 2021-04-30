Advertisement

Jacksonville takes Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYMT) - Trevor Lawrence, as many expected, is headed to Jacksonville as the Jaguars took the Clemson starter No. 1 overall in 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence had a stellar career for the Tigers, deciding to jump to the NFL after three seasons. He was 34-2 as a Clemson starter, leading the team to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship.

He completed 66% of his passes in college for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Lawrence also ran for 18 touchdowns in his career.

This season Lawrence finished second in the Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith. Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

Lawrence also emerged as a leader in his final season. He was front and center in Clemson’s efforts to promote racial justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. Lawrence helped organize a campus march.

Lawrence also was a prominent face of college football’s campaign to play this season when the coronavirus threatened to cancel things. He strongly talked up the positives of playing in a “#WeWantToPlay” movement on social media.

He had been pegged as an overall No. 1 pick since arriving at Clemson. He said he wanted to perform for NFL teams to show he’s no different than anyone else applying for a job.

