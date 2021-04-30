‘It’s hard’: Knott County couple reflects on one year in quarantine

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It all began with a concern over Kasie Wallace’s fiance Ian Hall’s fight with ulcerative colitis, which has compromised his immune system.

“That, in conjunction with the fact that he has a severe case of ulcerative colitis, meaning that his body already isn’t at 100 percent made us concerned with the ability of his body to be able to fight off COVID,” Wallace said.

Hall and Wallace have been in quarantine for a year after deciding that it was in both of their best interest to fight COVID-19 from the safety of their home.

“We tried in the beginning before we decided to completely quarantine to go out for walks,” Wallace said. “But the neighborhood that we lived in was extremely busy and there were people coming up to us in our face, no mask, anything.”

That means having to overcome the obstacles that come with that process. Wallace graduated from Alice Lloyd College last May and is not sure if she will be able to continue her nursing career.

“It is a high-stress environment,” Wallace said. “And with my mental health the way that it’s taken a hit from the pandemic and in being in quarantine, me and my therapist are working on a plan right now on whether or not that would be suitable for me to continue with at this time.”

Hall said that the two are taking it a day at a time as they continue to adjust.

“We’re both applying for in-person jobs and if we get those jobs, that will be a big step,” Hall said. “We have to go to work obviously. So just being around other people and getting used to that I think would help a lot.”

Returning to the way of life before the pandemic however, is proving to be a challenge.

“It’s hard to get into the rhythm of normalcy again,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.