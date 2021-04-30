IRS announces tax relief for flood victims

(WYMT) - The IRS made the announcement Thursday that victims of the late February to March flooding will get tax relief.

It says those impacted by the severe weather that started February 27th have until June 30th to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The IRS’s decision comes after the White House approved Gov. Beshear’s disaster declaration.

Individuals and households affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that live in or have a business in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Ohio, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, and Wolfe counties qualify for tax relief.

