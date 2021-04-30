Advertisement

Health leaders see slow response in FEMA vaccine mobile sites

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA opened its mass vaccination site Wednesday in London and the response has been slow.

Friday, smaller mobile vaccination clinics branched out to Somerset and Mt. Vernon. One of those two Wild Heath Trucks parked at the Rockcastle County Library whereas of early Friday afternoon, no one showed up.

Nick Dimeo with Wild Heath says few have responded to getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Over the next several weeks, the trucks will go out to other locations in southern and southeastern Kentucky such as Barbourville, Harlan and Corbin.

“We are trying to bridge the gap by becoming a force that is coming out, dispersing through the entire state. Getting anyone who wants to get vaccinated, vaccinated,” said Dimeo.

The trucks will return three weeks after so that people can get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

If for some reason people cannot come back to that location, health leaders will work with people to find a location for their shot.

At both mobile sites and the site at the County Extension Office in London, no appointments are needed. You can just walk up and get the vaccine.

